MSS Kids in the Halls

The first week of school has come and gone. Everyone has settled into their first semester classes and have begun working very hard on their school work. However, the renovations are still continuing throughout the school. A construction joke for you:

Why did the construction worker dip his finger in blue ink? To get a blue print.

The SHARE/Go Green committee had its first meeting on Wednesday, September 4. The committee welcomes all new and returning members.

Picture day for students was this past Monday, September 9. Students came to school ready to smile for the camera.

Tomorrow, Thursday, September 12 is Stand Up Against Bullying Day. Students from across the Rainbow District School Board (RDSB) will be wearing pink as a part of this movement.

MSS students hoping to make a difference in today’s world will be travelling to Toronto to participate in ‘WE Day’ on Thursday, September 19. ‘WE Day’ is an unparalleled celebration of young people committed to making a difference. ‘WE Day’ is a day full of performances by celebrities and motivational speakers meant to reward and inspire young leaders and world changers.

Another opportunity for students to make a difference will be held on Thursday, October 10 at a Headstrong meeting at Collège Boréal in Sudbury. Headstrong is an anti-stigma initiative created by Mental Health Commission of Canada (MHCC) for youth aged 12-18. Headstrong was designed to inspire students to be brave, reach out and speak up about mental health.

Multiple sports teams have already had their first meetings and are getting ready to start to practice for their upcoming season. Senior boys’ volleyball, senior girls’ basketball, cross country and cross fit to name a few! Cross country had its first practice on Monday September 9. Cross fit will run Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays after school.

Morning announcements are being displayed on the cafeteria and library televisions all day so if you miss morning announcements you can catch up on what you missed.

Late buses are running after school on Mondays and Wednesdays. Unlike previous years, students do not have to sign up for the late bus. The buses will always run on Mondays and Wednesdays weather permitting (but let’s not think about that time of year just yet).

Joke of the week: What does a carpenter have in common with a volleyball player? They both like to hammer spikes.

Until next time, “Dream and Believe. Learn and Achieve!