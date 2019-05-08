MSS Kids in the Halls

by Rachael Orford

Spring has sprung, the grass is riz, I wonder how much more homework there is.

On, Wednesday, May 1, MSS held the Joan Mantle Trust Fund Music concert at 7 pm. The MSS Senior/Concert Band started the concert with ‘O Canada,’ ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ and ‘Barber of Seville.’ Next, the Central Manitoulin Public School (CMPS) Band took the stage, directed by Mrs. Scott. The CMPS 6/7 class played ‘Rolling Along,’ ‘Go Tell Aunt Rhodie’ and ‘Lightly Row.’ The CMPS 7/8 class played ‘Lightly Row,’ ‘Au Claire de la Lune,’ and ‘London Bridge.’ The CC McLean band, directed by Mr. Scott played ‘Listen to Our Sections’ and ‘Hot Cross Buns.’ The Assiginack Public School Band, also direct by Mr. Scott, played ‘Mozart Melody,’ ‘Doddle All the Day,’ ‘Menuet,’ ‘Hard Rock Blues,’ and the ‘Banana Boat Song.’ The MSS Grade 9 music class took the stage next playing ‘Nighthawk’ followed by the Grade 10/11 music class playing ‘Rock Around the Clock.’ The MSS Vocal Group sang ‘A Million Dreams’ and ‘I am Still Your Dreamer.’ To end the concert, all the MSS music classes, concert band and elementary schools came together for a mass performance of ‘Savage Dance.’ Thank you to everyone who came out to listen to the beautiful music!

A music joke for you: What concert costs 45 cents? 50 Cent featuring Nickelback.

The tennis season has started! The first two practices were held Thursday, May 2 and Monday, May 6, after school. There is still a chance to join! Speak to Mr. T for more information. The first competition coming up soon. A tennis joke for you:

Why is tennis a noisy game? Because each player raises a racket.

Tonight, Wednesday, May 8 at 6:30 pm, MSS is hosting a post-secondary school information night for parents and students. The workshops include, stress management, financial management, time management and making good choices.

On Saturday, May 11, MSS SHARE/Go Green is holding “WE Walk for Water.” WE Walk for Water is a youth led event to promote respect for the water systems and care for the earth. Over 50 students have signed up for the event and are inviting you to join them for the Water Walk. Participants of WE Walk for Water will walk from either Misery Bay to M’Chigeeng or from Wiikwemikoong to M’Chigeeng, meeting at MSS for a feast. You can participate in the Water Walk many different ways! If you would like to join the students in the walk, please let MSS know, otherwise come for the potluck feast at 6:30 pm or make a donation to WE Walk for Water through MSS’s SHARE/Go Green Committee. Visit the Facebook page for more information (http://bit.ly/H2OWalk).

Just a reminder that the Central Manitoulin Community Garden and Pumpkin Patch is still looking for volunteers to help with the garden and pumpkin patch this spring and throughout the growing season. If you are a high school student and need some volunteer hours, the Central Manitoulin Community Garden and Pumpkin Patch would be happy to have you assist them. If you are interested please contact Sue Rumble at 705-377-4112.

With the track and field season right around the corner, students are training for their individual events. Meets are scheduled in the next few weeks. Keep training hard, Mustangs!

Joke of the week: What does an evil hen lay? Deviled eggs.

Upcoming events include, post-secondary school information session, track and field, tennis, and more!

Until next time, “Dream and Believe. Learn and Achieve!