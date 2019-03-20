MSS Kids in the Halls

I hope everyone had a wonderful March Break! Students are back to school after a week off. Not that a week off was needed since there had been so many snow days this winter. On the bright side, the next three weeks are scheduled to consist of five days of school each. If this happens, it will be the first consecutive five day weeks since the start of the semester. Also, today is officially the first day of spring! Yay! So the sightings of Canada geese flying overhead and a lone seagull last week were not that unusual. A spring joke for you:

What is a frog’s favourite flower? Croak-us!

Before the break students enjoyed a fun day on Friday, March 8. There was karaoke in the music room, art therapy and Pictionary in the art room, board games, an open gym, rock painting, ice cream, a movie, hockey games and more!

- Advertisement -

On Saturday, March 23 at 6 pm, there will be a roast beef dinner fundraiser at the Gordon/Barrie Island Hall for the MSS Music Trip to Toronto at the end of March. Entertainment will be provided by students of MSS! Tickets are available from Chris Theijsmeijer or Melody Hore for $20 each. Hope to see you there!

Wednesday, March 27 is the Ontario Secondary School Literacy Test (OSSLT) for Grade 10 students starting at 9 am. Successful completion of the OSSLT is a high school graduation requirement. Students will receive their results in June 2019. If they are unsuccessful, they may rewrite the OSSLT in the following year, 2020. The OSSLT includes five reading sections, 10 questions related to the readings, 48 multiple choice questions about the readings, 54 questions based on grammar, spelling and general reading and writing skills, two short paragraph writings, two long essay and news report tasks. Good luck, Grade 10s!

From Thursday, March 28 to Sunday, March 31, SHSM (Specialist High School Major) and music students will be heading out on the Toronto Music Trip! The bus leaves MSS at 9 am on Thursday, and hopes to return to MSS by 4:30 pm on Sunday. Students will be seeing the musical ‘Come From Away,’ a ballet, participating in different workshops related to the arts, touring the University of Toronto, playing laser tag, visiting Ridley Aquarium, the CN tower, the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) and more! Have fun, Mustangs!

Another trip is also taking place at the end of March! MSS’s Robotics team, Manitoulin Metal, is travelling to North Bay to compete at a huge event at Nipissing University from Thursday, March 28 to Saturday, March 30. Good Luck, team!

Joke of the week: What is the smartest renewable energy? Brain Power!

Upcoming events include, Grade 10 literacy test, the Toronto music trip, robotics competitions, and more!

Until next time, “Dream and Believe. Learn and Achieve!”