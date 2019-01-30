MSS Kids in the Halls

The first semester is finally coming to an end! Late nights of studying are almost over and to add to the celebration, students get a few days off between exams and the start of the second semester thanks to a P.D. Day on Friday, February 1! Originally, there was not supposed to be exams today, Wednesday, January 30, but exams were shifted by one day because of a snow day when buses were cancelled due to white out conditions and poor visibility on Friday, January 25 then again on Monday due to the extreme cold.

On January 18, the boys’ hockey team played a home game against Lively at the NEMI Rec Centre. The boys played very well and went away with a 6-5 victory. Great job, Mustangs!

To help relieve some pre exam stress, therapy dogs were in the cafeteria at lunch from 11:30 am to 12:20 pm on Tuesday, January 22. The dogs were welcomed happily by both staff and students. The dogs sure got their fair share of pets and loving during the hour.

Wednesday, January 23 was Pyjama Day! Students were able to just roll right out of bed and come to school in their pyjamas and enjoy the last day of full classes in the comfort of some of their favourite clothes.

Friday, February 1 is a P.D. Day! No school for students but it is a marking day for the teachers!

Don’t forget that Saturday, February 2 is Groundhog Day! The day we all look forward to in order to see how much more winter we have left to tolerate.

A groundhog joke for you:

Nellie: Grandma, is Wiarton Willie going to see his shadow this year?

Grandma: You know, if Wiarton Willie ate as much over the holidays as I did, there is no way could he not see his shadow.

Second semester starts on Monday, February 4! Students will have a whole new class routine to get used to.

There were no sports games last week and this week due to exams. All sports will start back up next week with the boys’ hockey team playing their final game of the season against Lockerby at 7 pm on Monday, February 4. Good luck, boys!

The girls’ hockey team plays a home game against Espanola in M’Chigeeng at 5 pm on Tuesday, February 5. Come out and support the Mustangs!

Playoffs are just around the corner for both the girls’ and boys’ hockey teams! The girls remain undefeated in regular season play. Good luck to both teams as they enter into the playoffs!

Manitoulin Secondary School is hosting its Grade 8 information night on Thursday, February 7 at 6:30 pm. All Grade 8 students and parents are welcome!

In just a matter of weeks, MSS will be putting on the production of ‘The Mikado’ from February 14 to February 16. Mark the dates on your calendar! ‘The Mikado’ is set in a fictional Japanese town where flirting has been made a capital offense. ‘The Mikado’ tells the story of a wandering minstrel who falls for Yum-Yum, a young maiden who is betrothed to another. More details about the production and ticket information to come.

Joke of the week: What do you get if you cross a sheepdog with jelly? A collie that wobbles.

Upcoming events include basketball and volleyball games, final regular season hockey games and playoffs, but most importantly the last of final exams and second semester!

Until the next time, “Dream and Believe. Learn and Achieve!”