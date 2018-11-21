MSS Kids in the Halls

With it being just over a month until Christmas, you can now walk down the halls and feel the Christmas vibe. Decorations are up and there is even a life-size Santa Claus in the office!

On Wednesday, November 14, the boys’ hockey team played against St. Benedict at the NEMI Rec Centre and the girls’ hockey team played against Lively in Sudbury. On Thursday, November 15, the girls played against Marymount and won! The boys played against Espanola on Monday, November 19 in Espanola. Great job, Mustangs!

Some up and coming hockey games are on Thursday, November 22, the girls play against St. Benedict; Saturday, November 24, the boys play against Lasalle at the NEMI Rec Centre; Monday, November 26, the boys take on Lively and girls play against Espanola.

The 2017-2018 girls’ hockey team includes: Tessa Bellmore, Sophie Bondi, Gabby Corbiere, Whittier Gauthier, Harmony Kaiser-Fox, Trinity Leeson, Randi Lovelace, Maddy Niven, Mikayla Noble, Laura Orford, Mya Otosquaiob, Hailey McGillis-Prior, Zoe Redmond, Avery Sheppard, Lindsay Sheppard, Faith Taylor, Jenna Taylor, Jacey Varey, Hannah Woestenenk and Bailey Yaschuk.

On Thursday, November 15, the Dark Horse Cafe in the music room was open to students! The cafe gives the students a chance to come out to sing or to just listen!

Thursday, November 15 was ‘Rock Your Mocs Day!” On Thursday, everyone was encouraged to wear their moccasins with pride to celebrate the culture and traditions of Indigenous people. Thank you to everyone that ‘rocked their mocs’ on Thursday!

On Friday, November 16 there was a MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) presentation. During the presentation, students watched videos of situations and the results of different actions taken. Students heard four different stories involving impaired driving. The first story was a fictional story about decisions about driving impaired and riding in the vehicle with someone that was impaired. The next three stories were true and focused on the testimonies of family members of affected victims. During the testimonies, the pain that individuals and families are still experiencing today and the aftermath of each accident was shared.

On Tuesday, November 20, students participating in ‘We are silent’ had to stay quiet for an entire school day. Students collected pledges for this campaign. ‘We are silent’ is a campaign to give voice to those who do not have one.

Today, November 21, is Camo Day! Students wore their camo to school today. Since deer season is a very significant tradition on Manitoulin Island, camo day gives students a chance to enjoy the hunting season from the comfort of their classroom rather than the cold of the tree stand.

A hunting joke for you: The Sunday church service coincided with the last day of hunting season. The pastor asked who had bagged a deer. No one raised a hand. Puzzled, the pastor said, “I don’t get it. Last Sunday many of you said you were unable to make service because of hunting season. I had the whole congregation pray for your deer.” One hunter groaned, “Well, it worked. They’re all safe.”

Just a note to students, there will be a talent show in December. Whether you perform alone or with your friends, it is time to start practicing if you are interested!

Joke of the week: What does the lion say to his friends before they go out hunting for food? ‘Let us prey.’

Upcoming events include basketball, hockey and volleyball games, a sundae bar and Awards Night!

Until next time, “Dream and Believe. Learn and Achieve!”