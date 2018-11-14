MSS Kids in the Halls

Welcome to winter everyone! Even though it is technically not winter yet, the snow and ice has come. But the Mustangs aren’t letting any white stuff dampen their spirits!

On Tuesday, November 6, the junior girls’ basketball team played against the Espanola Spartans in the MSS gym. Students were dismissed from class to watch the game. This game was very important as it was the start of the finals for the girls. Everyone got into the spirit with face paint and temporary MSS tattoos. Everyone rallied around the team which led them to a victory of 26-16! Great job, girls!

On Wednesday, November 7, the boys’ volleyball teams participated in the semi-finals. The senior team played two games in Espanola and the junior team played in Elliot Lake. Each team did well and represented MSS with pride. Good job, boys!

- Advertisement -

On Thursday, November 8, flu shots were available at the school for students through the school nurse.

Today, November 14, is ‘Take your kid to work day’ for Grade 9s. Grade 9 students had the opportunity to go to work with their parents or someone that they know and get the chance to experience their workplace. It is a great opportunity for students to get to see what the work world is really like and what jobs have to be done.

There will be a Christmas Craft Show on Friday, November 16 from 7 to 9 pm and Saturday, November 17 from 10 am to 3 pm at MSS. There will be over 25 local vendors, plus school groups and teams displaying their wares.

Junior and senior girls’ volleyball tryouts have started! First cuts to the junior team has already been made! Keep reading in the following weeks for more information!

The Agriculture SHSM (Specialist High Skills Major) is new to MSS and is looking for students that are interested in this particular sector. This program gives students an opportunity to specialize, gain qualifications and plan a career pathway in various areas of the agriculture sector while still in high school. If you are interested, speak with Mr. Becks, Mr. Harfield or Mrs. McCann.

What do you get when you cross-breed a shark and a cow? I have no idea, but I wouldn’t try milking it.

The boys’ hockey team started their regular season on November 9. Their last game will be on December 12. Home games for the team will be on November 14, 23 and 29 and December 12 at the Northeast Town (NEMI) recreation centre.

SHARE/Go Green and The Three Fires Confederacy will be putting on a winter clothing drive that will be starting soon. Donations of gently used clothes and coats will be appreciated!

Over the past week the Grade 9 students have had the opportunity to meet with their guidance counsellor to ensure that they are adjusting to high school well.

Preparation for the MSS production of ‘The Mikado’ is already underway. Written by Gilbert and Sullivan, ‘The Mikado’ has been performed all over the world, including Broadway. ‘The Mikado’ is set in the fictional Japanese town of Titipu where flirting has been made a capital offense. ‘The Mikado’ tells the story of a minstrel who falls for Yum-Yum, a young woman who is betrothed to another.

If you are currently in your last year of high school and plan to apply to a college or university, the TD Bank has a Scholarship for Community Leaders that offers up to four years of paid tuition. A minimum average of 75 percent is necessary. The deadline to apply for the scholarship is November 16. See the guidance office for more details or visit ScholarshipsCanada.com.

Last week’s weekly intention was “make peace with imperfection.”

Joke of the week: I got a really cute dog and called him Threemiles. It sounds great to say I walk Threemiles twice a day.

Upcoming events include basketball, hockey and volleyball games, Christmas Craft Show, Camo Day and more!

Wishing everyone a happy and safe hunting season!

Until next time, “Dream and Believe. Learn and Achieve!”