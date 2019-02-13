MSS Kids in the Hall

﻿The new semester has started off with a few bumps, or more appropriately a few snow drifts, but students are starting to settle in and get used to the new routine.

Buses were cancelled on Monday, February 4 due to poor road conditions, which delayed the start of second semester until Tuesday, February 5.

On Tuesday, February 5, the girls’ hockey team played their final game of the regular season. The girls skated away with a 5-0 win against Espanola. The win allowed them to finish the regular season undefeated. The girls are now looking forward to the playoffs. Good luck, Mustangs!

On Wednesday, February 6, the junior and senior volleyball teams were in action. The junior team won all their games and the senior team won three of their games. Great job, girls!

On Thursday, February 7, all schools in the Rainbow District School Board participated in Sweater Day. It was the day that the thermostat was turned down to save energy. According to Director of Education Norm Blaseg, “Sweater Day” is intended to raise awareness about renewable energy and change the way we look at energy consumption.

“It’s a fun way for everyone to get involved in the conversation about climate change, as students learn the significance of how wearing a sweater can promote sustainability.”

A sweater joke for you:

What did the magician say when his girlfriend was taking too long shopping for sweaters?

“Pick a cardigan. ANY CARDIGAN.”

But before students could feel the effect of the lower class room temperatures, parents were contacted in the morning via apps and phone calls to let them know that students were being sent home early due to a fast-approaching storm. Buses picked up students at 12:30 pm from Manitoulin Secondary School, Assiginack Public School, Central Manitoulin Public School, Charles C. McLean Public School and Little Current Public School.

As a result of the freezing rain, school buses were cancelled on Friday, February 8. Another day off for students!

Also as a result of poor weather conditions, the Grade 8 information night at MSS that was to be held on Thursday, February 7 was rescheduled to Monday, February 11.

Yesterday, Tuesday, February 12, students from Island elementary schools, along with a few high school students had the opportunity to watch the dress rehearsal of ‘The Mikado’ at 10 am live and on stage at MSS.

Opening night of ‘The Mikado’ is tomorrow, Thursday, February 14. The musical will run until Saturday, February 16. The curtain rises at 7 pm each night. Tickets for ‘The Mikado’ are available at the I.D.A. in Gore Bay, Guardian Pharmacies in Little Current, Mindemoya and Manitowaning as well as at the door. Tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for children 13 and under.

Joke of the week: Why do skunks love Valentine’s Day? They are very scent-imental creatures.

Upcoming events include the production of ‘The Mikado,’ Family Day weekend and hockey playoffs.

Happy Valentine’s Day, everyone!

What’s the best part of Valentine’s Day? The day after when all the chocolate goes on sale.

Until the next time, “Dream and Believe. Learn and Achieve!”