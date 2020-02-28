MSS junior girls’ volleyball team finishes third at NOSSA

M’CHIGEENG – The Manitoulin Secondary School Mustangs girls junior volleyball team finished third in the Northern Ontario Secondary School Association (NOSSA) championships on Monday of this week.

“The girl’s finished third at NOSSA today. They fought hard in their first match, losing a close one 2-1 to Franco-Cite (Nipissing),” said Mustangs Coach Neil Debassige Monday afternoon. “Being a little deflated after that tough loss they battled a strong College Notre-Dame from Sudbury but lost two straight.”

“However, even though they lost, their first set of the final match against Notre-Dame-du-Sault and were down seven points in the second set they composed themselves and got to work to dig themselves out of a hole to win the next two sets; finishing third overall at NOSSA,” continued Mr. Debassige.

The Mustangs had gone undefeated in the regular season, and won the North Shore Secondary School Association (NSSSA) championship.

“The team had a great year and are looking forward to preparing (for next year) in the off-season,” added Mr. Debassige.