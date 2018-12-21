MSS hosts great night of Christmas music

M’CHIGEENG—It was a great way to get into the Christmas spirit, as the Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS)’s annual Christmas concert, which also featured a couple of Island elementary schools, took place at the school December 12.

“I would like to wish everyone a good evening,” said MSS vice principal Dennis Lafleur. “Welcome to our annual Christmas concert.”

Mr. Lafleur noted that Manitoulin Transport consistently supports the school and its music program, and as well MSS received a very generous donation from the Joan Mantle Music Fund this year. The funding goes toward the purchase of modern musical instruments. He pointed out all donations made at the door by members of the audience will go toward the MSS music program and the visiting schools’ programs.

“I know you are not going to be disappointed in tonight’s concert,” said Mr. Lafleur.

“I’m so glad so many people are here this evening, and I would like to thank all of you for being here,” said Chris Theijsmeijer, music teacher at MSS.

Mr. Theijsmeijer noted, “only two other Island schools were able to attend this evening, but they are awesome,” noting that both the Charles C. McLean Grade 4/5 Chimers, directed by Ray Scott, and the Central Manitoulin Public School Grade 3/4 class, directed by Ann-Marie Scott, were on hand.

The MSS Grade 9 band opened up the music for the evening with ‘Santa Claus is Coming to Town,’ ‘All Aboard!’ and ‘The Dreidel Song.’

The C.C. McLean Grade 4/5 Chimers presented ‘O Little Town of Bethlehem,’ and ‘We Wish You a Merry Christmas.’

They were followed by the MSS vocal group which presented ‘Silent Night’ and ‘Tidings of Comfort and Joy.’

The CMPS Grade 3/4 class took to the stage next to perform ‘We Wish You a Merry Christmas,’ using bells for the majority of the song and singing the last verse.

The MSS senior music class got everyone clapping and singing with ‘Jingle Bell Rock,’ followed by the MSS Grade 9 band which presented ‘Frosty the Snowman’ and ‘Maya: The Lost Empire.’

The MSS vocal group concluded the great evening of entertainment with the song ‘Fruitcake,’ and then they sang the words in Latin to ‘Veni Veni Emmanuel.’

“I would like to pay special thanks to all of you for being here tonight, especially all our parents who got the kids here tonight and drive them to and from music practice,” added Mr. Theijsmeijer.