MSS drops opening playoff hockey game

M’CHIGEENG—The Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) Mustangs boys’ hockey team dropped the opening game of a best-two-out-of-three series on Thursday of last week against Lockerby. The loss, which took place in Little Current, means the team had its backs to the wall in game two, with the chance they could get knocked out of the playoffs with a loss.

“We played like a team that has not practiced in a month,” said Mustangs coach Steve Doane, after the opening game loss. “We were down 3-1 entering the third period and lost 6-1.”

“Our goalie Jenelle Manitowabi kept us in the game for the first two periods,” said Mr. Doane. He said the Mustangs played like a team not in sync, or rhythm. The Mustangs’ forward line of Zach Paul, Ethan Corbiere and Jalen Waindubence combined to notch the Mustangs goal.

“Lockerby receives full marks—they outplayed us in every aspect of the game,” said Mr. Doane, noting his team has not had much practice time with students taking exams at school and several school days having been cancelled due to weather conditions.

Mr. Doane noted, “we are capable of beating this team, we beat them earlier this season.”

The second game of the series was to the played at the Countryside Arena in Sudbury this past Wednesday. If the Mustangs prevail and force a third game, it would be played in Little Current at 3 pm this Monday, February 25.