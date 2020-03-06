MSS boys’ and girls’ curling teams take part in North Shore playdowns

M’CHIGEENG – While they didn’t qualify for the Northern Ontario championships, two Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) curling rinks fared well and have improved as teams this past season.

“The NSSSA (North Shore Secondary School Association) championships were held last Wednesday and Thursday in Blind River,” said MSS Coach Angela Johnston. She pointed out MSS had a boys team and a girls team take part in the competition.

“The boys/coed team consisted of Darwin Wood, Declan Allison, Ryan Goddard and the rink was skipped by McKenna Barnes,” said Ms. Johnston. “The three boys just took up the sport this year and have made great progress. Their goal going into the competition was to take an end or two and they definitely fulfilled their goal, taking one end in their first game, two ends in their second game and then almost winning a very close third game.”

Ms. Johnston explained, “the girls’ team consisted of Nicole Shank, Jenna Shank, Bella Jefkins and Caleigh Quinlan. The girls’ ended with a record of 1-3 in the competition, but every game was very close, including a last shot nail-biter against last year’s OFSSA winners.”

“I was very proud of how these students represented MSS. They displayed great sportsmanship and team spirit,” added Ms. Johnston.