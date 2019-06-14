MSO athletes bring home medals

MANITOULIN – Five Manitoulin Special Olympics (MSO) athletes fared very well at the provincial five-pin bowling championships, held last week.

“Our bowlers did wonderful,” stated MSO coach Janet Anning of the MSO athletes.” It was a great two days.”

The MSO bowlers taking part in the provincials included David Kennedy, Allan Francis, John Hopkin, Jerome Kanasawe and Norm Daoust. They had qualified for the provincials with their excellent results in the regional championships, held in May 2018.”

“The bowlers played four games Thursday and another four games on Friday,” said Ms. Anning. “Everyone bowled well, as part of the Northeastern region team, but we didn’t win any medals team-wise,” she said.

However, “both David Kennedy and Allan Francis had very good scores individually, and both won bronze medals at the provincials,” added Ms. Anning.

The provincial games were held at Neb’s Fun World in Oshawa, Ontario.