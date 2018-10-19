MSO atheletes named to provincial bowling championship

MANITOULIN—Add two more Manitoulin Special Olympics (MSO) athletes who will be taking part in Ontario championship competitions in 2019.

David Kennedy and John Hopkin have been added to the Northeast Region five-pin bowling team to take part in the provincial games.

“David Kennedy and John Hopkin have been confirmed to be going to the provincial games in 2019,” said MSO coach and coordinator Janet Anning. “David and John qualified for the provincials with their good results in the regional championships, held in May.”

The provincial five-pin bowling championships will take place in Oshawa on June 6 and 7, 2019.

As was previously reported, five MSO snowshoers have qualified for the provincial championships being held in Sault Ste. Marie between January 31 and February 3, 2019. The MSO athletes selected for the provincials include Bruce VanHorn, Dayne Tipper, Mark Dokum, Matthew Bedard and Norman Daoust.