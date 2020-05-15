Mother’s Day celebrations held at Manitoulin Lodge

GORE BAY – Manitoulin Lodge Nursing Home staff and the Lodge Auxiliary helped to make Mother’s Day for residents of the Lodge as much of a celebration as possible with the COVID-19 restrictions in place this past Sunday.

“Each of the ladies’ residents in the Lodge was given a carnation, chocolates provided by the auxiliary as well as cards,” stated Gloria Hall, activities coordinator at the Lodge, on Monday.

“A couple of families also had window visits,” said Ms. Hall, noting as well a special Mother’s Day tea was held for all the female residents and staff as well as music being played in the front room of the Lodge.