MORGAN TREVOR BLUE

ASSINIWAI

June 13, 1977 – June 23, 2019

In Loving Memory of Morgan Trevor Blue Assiniwai. Loving son of Mary Catherine Assiniwai and Raymond Simon (predeceased). Beloved brother of Dwayne Assiniwai, Purdey Assiniwai (friend James), Seraphine Ominika and Rayboy Aibens. Father of T.J. Sinclair, Colter Assiniwai (fiancé MaKayla), Rayne Assiniwai, Cali Assiniwai, Mollie Assiniwai and Santana Jackson. Special friend of Stacey Jackson. Uncle of Quentin, Alyzaya, Jay, Jaylene, Josette, Jonas, Shaye, Peyton and Rayanna. Grandson of George Assiniwai and Josephine Ozawaiens, Victoria Wassegijig and Ignace Mishibinijima. Anyone who knew Morgan would know that he was a hands on man, he worked with his hands all day every work day. An idle day was a wasted day to Morgan, unless it was a Saturday or a Sunday when he would mow the lawn or watch TV with his kids. He was a comedian with a great sense of humour, and anyone could agree with that one, as well with his great love of Three Six Mafia. He spent a lot of time with his family, friends, neighbours and anyone that would sit down and talk with him. He worked as the maintenance, health and safety man for hotels in Sault Ste. Marie, afterwards working as a contractor for different people across Northern Ontario. He also worked for housing in Wikwemikong. Will be greatly missed by children, co-workers, aunties, uncles, cousins, friends and his beloved dog Maajaahn. Family and friends visited at Mary Assiniwai’s home, 113B Amikook St. in Wikwemikong, on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Funeral Service was on Friday, June, 28, 2019. Graveside service to followed.