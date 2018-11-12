Monica F. Corrigan passed away peacefully at the Mindemoya Hospital on Monday, November 5, 2018 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of 63 years to Jim Corrigan. Loving mother of Marilyn Corrigan and Michael (Rhona). Cherished grandmother of Zachary and Chris (Christa). Great-grandmother of Max, Ella and Tatiana. Sister of Charlie Ferguson (Audie both predeceased), Barbara Moggy (Caryl predeceased) and Bill Ferguson (predeceased). Sister-in-law of Joan Lemons (Bob both predeceased) and Francis Hammond (Orville predeceased). Daughter of William and Kathleen Ferguson (both predeceased). Predeceased by her beloved dog Missy. Will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Monica was very passionate about knitting. She loved watching animals and birds and really enjoyed nature. She loved to read and became quite the crossword wizard. She went to Public School and High School in Mindemoya, and then worked at Turners in Little Current. She married her husband Jim on June 10, 1955. After marrying they moved to Sudbury where she worked for Fasan Construction as their bookkeeper. In 1976 Monica and Jim returned to Mindemoya after purchasing Wagg’s Store and operated the business as C&M General Store for 20 years, retiring in 1996. Monica was very close to her English roots and enjoyed visiting with her family in England. She really enjoyed bus tours, she and Jim enjoyed several of these trips in Canada, the U.S. and Europe. Family and friends gathered at St. Francis of Assisi Anglican Church in Mindemoya. Visitation was from 7 pm -9 pm Friday, November 9, 2018. Funeral Service was at 2 pm Saturday, November 10, 2018. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Mindemoya Hospital Aux. Palliative Care Room or the Manitoulin and District Cenotaph. .

