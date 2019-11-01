Misery Bay Provincial Park intern report shows park draws large number of visitors

MISERY BAY—Misery Bay Provincial Park continues to draw a large number of visitors to the park every year, not just from around Ontario and Canada but from throughout the world.

Maddie Wagar-Lovelace, intern at the park this year, provided a report to the Friends of Misery Bay (FOMB) recently. “Over the course of the 2019 season we kept track of the number of visitors that came into the centre. Both volunteers and summer staff recorded how many people they engaged with on the handheld clicker. From May 18 to October 14 we had a total of 3,673 people that visited Misery Bay Provincial Park.”

The visitors, “came from all over the world, Canada and the United States of course, but also from South Africa, the Netherlands, Germany and Switzerland,” reported Ms. Wagar-Lovelace.

The guest books located at the visitor’s centre and the two gazebos are filled with hundreds of comments, wrote Ms. Wagar-Lovelace. She pointed out one of the most frequent comments are from people visiting Misery Bay to celebrate a special occasion including anniversaries, birthdays and even weddings. Lynn and Marc wrote, “today was supposed to be our wedding but got postponed due to hail. So, we came out here together to celebrate this day anyway. We will write each other a letter and give it to each other on our actual wedding day. What a great place to do so. Thank you.”

Ms. Wagar-Lovelace pointed out many of the comments in the guest books praise the people who keep Misery Bay Park amazing. There are comments on how great the trails are kept, how beautiful the gazebos are and how friendly the park centre staff and volunteers are. All throughout the books are comments such as “Thanks to the Friends of Misery Bay.”