Mining for North Channel walleye gold: A guide

By the Ontario Fishing Guys

MANITOULIN—For many, fall conjures up images of falling leaves, turkey dinners and pumpkin spice lattes, but for the Ontario Fishing Guys it only means one thing: the walleye bite is about to heat up. If you are the angler who winterizes your boat at the first sign of a falling leaf, do yourself a favour, hold off on the boat storage because the walleye are putting their feed bags on.

What is lake turnover?

You might have read or heard anglers talking about lake turnover and not known what they are referring to or how it is important to fishing.

Throughout the summer months the water is in three basic layers with the warm water (high oxygen levels) at the top, the small middle layer called the thermocline (where oxygen levels quickly dissipate) and the cold water (low oxygen levels) at the bottom.

As the cold weather sets in, the surface water begins to cool and therefore becomes denser causing it to sink in the water column. This causes the bottom layer to rise, hence turning over the water layers. The turnover causes the oxygen levels to even out through the water column.

Danny Bacon with his trophy fish following a fall North Channel session.

What does this mean for walleye fishing?

Walleye are fish of habits and will never be found far from food. It can be tough fishing early in the fall when the turnover is happening, as the walleye scatter from their normal summer haunts, but good catches can still be had.

Early on in the fall walleye can be found in areas that have moving water or a slack zone that is just off the current. Fishing rock shoals that transition from shallow to deeper water and weed breaks will produce solid catches.

When we are out chasing fall gold, we look more for bait than anything else. If you find the bait, the walleye will not be far away.

Once the turnover has happened this is when the fishing truly heats up. The big elusive walleye that anglers dream about put on the feed bags as they prepare for the winter. Do not be afraid to fish deep; with the oxygen levels stable throughout the water column the big walleye head deep chasing schools of minnows, smelt and cisco.

Walleye will make their way towards their spawning areas and settle in for the winter. The fishing comes full circle as the same places you targeted walleye in the spring will now hold them once again.

Aaron Case is all smiles with his walleye spoils.

How do I catch these trophies?

The good news is you can now sleep in. No need to rise before the birds, fall walleye will feed throughout the day and we have even found that the bite heats up during mid-day as the fall sun triggers the minnows to become more active.

Fall walleye can often be found in 30-40 feet of water.

The spring and summer old faithful technique of bottom bouncing with a worm or minnow is still a really good way to put fish in the boat. Look for points off the shore that descend quickly to deep water or deep flats just off steep inclines to the shore.

Bottom bouncing is a good way to cover an area while searching for the fish. Do not forget to start looking for the late fall walleye in the same places you catch them in the spring—we cannot stress this enough.

Once you find the fish nothing puts big fish in the boat or has caught more trophy fish than the simple jig and minnow combo. Remember the old rule: big bait equals big fish. A 4-5” minnow on your favourite jig head is a deadly combination.

A jigging rap is also a must try. Do not get stuck in a pattern of using just one technique. Sometimes the walleye will not take a minnow but as soon as a rap is presented, they jump all over it. Experiment with different styles until you provoke a strike. This is the best way to hone your technique and experience.

As the day progresses and the evening starts to roll around it is also worth moving in shallow and pulling some of your favourite minnow style lures. Berkley Flicker Minnows, Bandit Walleye Deep, Rapala Huskys and the old Rapala Original Floating Minnow are our favourites. Don’t be overly focused on having to get your lure down deep at this time of year. With the cold water some walleye will be suspended and not just on the bottom. We like to troll 1.8 to 2.0 mph but be erratic. Nothing will provoke a following walleye like the lure taking off in front of them or one that suddenly comes back in their face.

Finally, we would like to stress the importance of dressing for the season. The fall days can be chilly, especially on the water. Nothing ruins a great day’s fishing like being cold. Pack a warm waterproof jacket, insulated pants, gloves, hat and most importantly, your lifejacket. Remember, the water is extremely cold in the late fall and if you fall in, be prepared–always wear your lifejacket!

Now that you know the basics of mining for fall gold, get out there and enjoy the fall weather. The combination of feeding walleye and no boats will keep you coming back for more.