Mindemoya youth nominated for Ontario Junior Citizen of the Year award

MINDEMOYA—A Mindemoya youngster has been nominated for an Ontario Junior Citizen of the Year award through the Ontario Community Newspapers Association (OCNA).

Carter Moggy, age 14, of Mindemoya has been nominated for Junior Citizen of the Year in the category of being involved in worthwhile community service.

Roslyn Taylor, of Mindemoya, submitted the nomination of Mr. Moggy for the award. She explained, “Carter has been involved with Manitoulin Special Olympics (MSO) for the past two years. In the summer Carter came out and helped with athletes every Monday night on our baseball night. He helps out with all the athletes regardless of their ability. He brings smiles to faces and encourages participation. Our athletes range in ability from non-verbal to limited which can make it a challenge for our youth volunteers but Carter seems to be able to work with all levels.”

He also volunteered in the winter with the MSO outdoor snowshoeing program and participated in the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run.

“I was really impressed with Carter’s ability to gain their trust and make friends immediately with the athletes,” wrote Ms. Taylor. “You could see the friendship and trust developing. He is genuine. You could see he enjoyed being there with the athletes as much as they enjoyed having him there to help out.

“Manitoulin has a small population but we have upwards of 50 special needs athletes,” wrote Ms. Taylor. “We run seven different sports and find it hard to get volunteers. We do get those needing volunteer hours for high school and we believe it is a great experience for the students; but Carter doesn’t need the hours.”

“The biggest challenge for all of our volunteers is to learn the ability level of each athlete and encourage them to not just participate but enjoy the thrill of having a goal and conquering it,” continued Ms. Taylor. “Whether it is to hit a ball or their first home run. We like all athletes to experience the joy of being on a team also. Carter was extremely comfortable with all of our athletes.”

She noted, “Carter is a well balanced individual. He exceeds in school and sports. It is his compassion for our athletes that stands out. He is a true community volunteer.” She pointed out, “Carter’s older sister has special needs. Emily is four years older. She came out to baseball to see if she would like to join. Carter was there to help her but quickly extended that kindness to all around him. Many of the athletes want to be Carter’s partner to do drills. His smile is genuine. The funny thing is he don’t think he is doing anything special but it means so much to so many of our athletes.”

“Carter handed in 30 of the required 40 school hours at the beginning of this year of Grade 9 by volunteering with Special Olympics,” wrote Ms. Taylor. “He plans to help Special Olympics with floor hockey and snowshoeing this winter.

“Carter has always contributed above and beyond with school fundraising, like bake sales, yard sales, pizza sales and flower bulb sales,” continued Ms. Taylor. “In fact, he could not make the end of year school trip so he requested his fundraising money go to a student who had not raised enough. Carter always volunteered to help when needed at school, like the lunch program.”

Carter graduated as Grade 8 class valedictorian with an honours diploma, she wrote. He also received a French award. “Carter is very conscientious of his education.”

In his spare time he hunts, rides his four wheeler, shoots hoops and shoots pucks at home. “And like most boys his age, very accomplished at the game fortnight,” said Ms. Taylor.

“Carter has always participated throughout his public school years in sports like volleyball, basketball, track, baseball and soccer,” said Ms. Taylor, noting, “he broke the high jump record for the Island in Grade 8. His love of sports has continued into Grade 9. He has already made the volleyball team and now is trying out for the (MSS) high school basketball team. Carter was a programmer on the Robotics Team in public school and participated in competitions.”

Carter has played Mindemoya Minor Hockey since tykes and is now a last year bantam. Carter is a team player and is always supportive and considerate of his team-mates. “He has also helped with our local Central Manitoulin Lions Club homecoming weekend with the kids activities,” added Ms. Taylor, a volunteer with MSO.

There were two accompanying letters of support for Mr. Moggy. Robert Lee, MSO softball coach wrote, “Outstanding teen! Volunteering his time to assist with our Special O athletes. It is hard to find a teenager to come out to every practice. He actively participates in the practices with the athletes. He is always punctual to receive our practice plan. Carter is and was caring in his commitment. He will succeed.”

Janet Anning, coach/community co-ordinator for MSO wrote, “Carter is a wonderful young man, he sought us out to volunteer with. He is always willing to help at any task we give him; he is pleasant not only to our special olympics athletes but also our coaches and other volunteers. He is a very dedicated young man who treats everyone with respect. The athletes look forward to seeing him, and 0we look forward to his continued support.”

Mr. Moggy had noted as well that Carter was four when he was adopted by his grandparents (Marsha and Peter Moggy). His parents were both special needs individuals who were not capable to care for him or his special needs sister. “We think he is exceptional.”

The OCNA awards recognize outstanding young people, age 6 to 17, who are performing worthwhile community service, are contributing to their communities while living with limitations, have performed acts of heroism, excellence in personal achievement, or are “good kids” who are making life better for others and doing more than expected of someone their age.

While every nominee will receives a certificate of recognition from his/her local weekly community newspaper, up to 12 individuals may be chosen as Ontario Junior Citizens, and this will be announced today, January 25.