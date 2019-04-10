Mindemoya Minor Hockey Three-on-Three tourney draws 32 teams

LITTLE CURRENT – The Little Current Recreation Centre was bustling this past weekend as the Mindemoya Minor Hockey Association’s Three-on-Three Hockey Tournament got underway with a whopping 32 teams taking to the ice. The tournament hosted more than 300 players in five division levels.

“The Manitoulin Tourism Association started this tournament three years ago,” said Mindemoya Minor Hockey Association vice-president Marcus Mohr. “An amazing vision that’s blossomed into an incredible tournament and the Manitoulin community is grateful.”

Mr. Mohr sent out a special thanks to “Reid, Terry, Nick and the rest of the crew at the NEMI Rec Centre. Phenomenal job and special thanks to the skills organizers and volunteers.”

On ice there were folks like Jon Balfe, Joel Lock, Steve Redmond, Ryan Prior, Reid Taylor, Erin Ferguson, Brian Phelps, Tina Balfe, Darren Brown and Chris King helping to make the tournament a great success, continued Mr. Mohr.

Off ice it was Erin Lariviere, Marcus Mohr, April Watson, Glenn Duncanson, Bill McComb, Ryan Corbiere, Erin Smith and Marc Lariviere who helped to ensure things went smoothly.

“The celebration trophy for on ice celebration and team pictures was donated by Laurentian Trophies,” said Mr. Mohr. “Thank you to all the spectators, parents, players, refs, timekeepers, coaches, volunteers and NEMI staff for a great tournament and a big thank you to Given Cortes for donating his time to announce and DJ at the three-on-three tournament.”

“This is a great fundraiser for us,” said Mr. Mohr. “We need to give a huge shout out to the local grocery stores, Orr’s Valu-mart, G.G.’s Foodland, Island Foodland and FreshCo in Espanola for providing all of the fruit snacks and water for the teams.”