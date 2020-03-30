MINA EILEEN TURNER

June 22, 1921 – March 26, 2020

Mina Eileen Turner passed away peacefully at Manitoulin Lodge on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Mina was born in Gore Bay on June 22, 1921 to Charlie and Katie (McDougall) Wright. She met her beloved husband Archie in 1943 and they were married on September 6, 1944. Mina is survived by her children Charles and Peggy (Bill) Clark, grandchildren Holly, Hye (Teresa) and Kate (Chip), great- grandchildren Braydon and Karly Newton and Mina Bird to the “Apple of her Eye” Rylee Williamson, her sister Kal Merrylees and Haroldine (Bill) Seli and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Archie predeceased her on August 7, 1981. She was also predeceased by her daughter-in-law Sylvia, brother Harold (Lena), Max (Mildred), Ken (Henrietta), Bob and sister Anna (Dalt) Wright as well as in-laws Jim Merrylees and Grant and Marian Turner. Mina worked for many years as a bookkeeper. She spent 17 years on Gore Bay Council, volunteered at many locations, including Manitoulin Lodge. She was awarded the Citizen of the Year and the Golden Jubilee award. Mina was always kept busy baking Mina Bird cookies (shortbread) and her butterscotch tarts. She enjoyed playing cards, golfing, gambling and, of course, curling with her good friends Irene, Arlene and Molly, bonspiels with island friends and enjoying her noted fuzzy navels. Mina lived for six years at Millsite apartments where she made many good friends and her final months she was cared for by the wonderful staff at Manitoulin Lodge. At this time, there will be no visitation or funeral service due to Covid-19. Memorial donations may be made to the Lyons Memorial Church, Rotary Club of Gore Bay (Gore Bay Medical Centre) or the Manitoulin Lodge Volunteer Program, and may be made through www.SimpsonFuneralHome.ca.