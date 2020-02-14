MIKE LLOYD LENTIR

April 22, 1937 – February 9, 2020

In Loving memory of Mike Lloyd Lentir, April 22, 1937 to February 9, 2020. Mike passed away peacefully at home at the age of 82. Beloved husband of Eleanor Lentir (nee Greenway). Son of the late George Sr. and Mary Lentir. Brother to predeceased siblings George Jr., Bill and Marguerite. Survived by brother John. Loving father of Kurt, Ben and Luke. Father-in-law of Crystal, Trisha, Betty and Sherry. Devoted grandfather of Karlee (Tanner), Katelyn, George-Michael, Kasch, Alston, Peggy, Debbie, Adrien (Buddy) and Shea. As per Mike’s request cremation has taken place. Burial in the Spring. Details to follow at a later date. Donations in Mike’s name can be made to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxilary. Please share your thoughts and memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.