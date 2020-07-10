Michigan judge allows Enbridge to resume pumping oil through Line 5

DOMINION BAY – While a Michigan judge has allowed the Enbridge company to resume pumping oil through a Midwestern pipeline after it had been shut down for almost a week because of damage to a structure that anchors a section of Line 5 running through a Great Lakes channel, a Dominion Bay resident said it is good news the company is going to be monitored on any move it makes in its operations.

“I think they should be likely controlled on any move they (Enbridge) want to make in the future,” said Mike Wilton. “To me, the big take-home in all of this is that the legislators finally have gotten Enbridge under control and that they have to work with—and through—the Michigan government on any future proposals.”

Mr. Wilton reminded everyone, “if one of the Line 5 lines were to ever burst, and if we get a southwesterly wind, the spillage would reach the south end of Manitoulin Island and this would be a disaster.”

Great Lakes Now reported on July 2 that a Michigan judge ruled the day before to allow Enbridge to resume pumping oil through Line 5.

Enbridge’s Line 5 moves crude oil and liquids used in propane from Superior, Wisconsin, to Sarnia, passing through parts of Michigan’s upper and lower peninsulas. A four-mile-long (6.4-kilometre-long) segment divides into two pipes that cross the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac, which connects Lakes Huron and Michigan.

Great Lakes Now reported that Circuit Judge James Jamo granted a request from state Attorney General Dana Nessel to close the line June 25. In his amended order on Wednesday of last week Judge Jamo said the company could restart the western line to conduct a safety test and could keep it running, “subject to the results of the (test) and further order of this court.”

Within a week of the restart, Judge Jamo said Enbridge must provide the state with test results for a particular area of the western line that a recent inspection found had apparently been scraped by a vessel cable or similar object. Test data for the rest of the line must be turned over “as soon as practical,” he said, reported Great Lakes Now. The east line, meanwhile, will remain out of operation until the federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration has completed an investigation of the damaged support and Enbridge has complied with all the agency’s repair and maintenance requirements.”