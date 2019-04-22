MICHEAL ROY FERGUSON

August 28, 1952 – April 17, 2019

In Loving Memory of Micheal Roy Ferguson. It is with great sorrow and sadness “The Island Guy” suddenly passed away in his shop at his home on April 17, 2019. Mike was born on August 28, 1952. He leaves behind his wife Dorothy of 46 years, his daughter Ellen (Bill), his son Russ (Cheryl) and the loves of his life, his grandkids Sabrina (Josh), Spencer, Madison, Ava, Cameron and Bella. Also his mother Orma, brothers Stan (Beth), Tom (Judy) and sister Linda (Steve). Predeceased by his father Russ and brother Dave. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Tehkummah Hall from

1 pm until 4 pm.