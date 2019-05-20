MICHAEL BRIAN JOSEPH YURICHUCK

In loving memory of Michael Brian Joseph Yurichuck, 62 years, who passed away on January 17, 2019 at Health Sciences North, Sudbury. Beloved son of Steve and Rita (nee Desormeaux) Yurich, both predeceased. Loving father of Maisie and Myles and dear grandfather of Benjamin, Parker, Kaidence, Nicholas, Seanna, Elijah and Mariah. Dear brother of Susan Yurich Leblanc (husband Dan), Richard Yurich and David Yurich. Sadly missed by his nieces and nephews. Michael was an avid fisherman, enjoyed gardening and being outdoors. He loved his grandchildren dearly and wished that circumstances could have been different. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 19 Hayward St., Little Current on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11 am followed by a luncheon in the Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations to Diabetes Canada would be appreciated. Donations or messages of condolence may be left at www.lougheed.org.