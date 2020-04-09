MHC will now test those patients with new, worsening acute respiratory illness

Tests will be performed at hospital’s COVID-19 assessment centres

MANITOULIN–As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to evolve and laboratory testing capacity has increased, Ontario’s provincial testing guidance has also been updated. As of Thursday, April 9, Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC) will be testing any new or worsening acute respiratory illness symptomatic person through its COVID-19 assessment centres. (The COVID-19 assessment centres are located at both sites of the hospital though not directly in the hospital buiding).

The centers’ purpose is to assess and, only where appropriate, swab people who may be infected with COVID-19 with a goal of minimizing the significant number of patients presenting themselves to primary care or the emergency department at MHC. The COVID-19 assessment centre is by appointment only. For safety reasons, “walk in” appointments are strictly prohibited. Not everyone who attends the clinic will be swabbed.

Individuals must call MHC (Mindemoya 705-377-5311, Little Current 705-368-2300) and follow the telephone prompts to the COVID-19 assessment line. The assessment line will answer calls between 9 am and 5 pm daily (seven days a week). The COVID-19 assessment centres are open Monday through Friday from 1 to 5 pm.

MHC wishes everyone a safe Easter weekend and reminds the public of the importance of social distancing and not gathering in groups to control the spread of the virus.