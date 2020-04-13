MHC to introduce home testing for COVID-19

MHC in partnership with Manitoulin-Sudbury Paramedic Services, are now providing COVID-19 testing in the home setting by the COVID-19 Paramedic Response Team for Manitoulin Island residents who are unable to travel to one of the two assessment centers. The process for booking a swab through the paramedicine visit is the same as the assessment centers. Home visits are by appointment only.
Individuals must call MHC (Mindemoya 705-377-5311, Little Current 705-368-2300) and follow the telephone prompts to the COVID-19 Assessment Line where a nurse will speak with them. The Assessment Line will answer calls between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm daily (seven days a week). The COVID-19 Paramedic Response Team performs home testing Monday to Friday and the COVID-19 Assessment Centers are open Monday through Friday from 1pm to 5pm.
MHC will be testing more people for COVID-19 in the coming weeks. Patients with ANY of the following symptoms must call the MHC Assessment line:
- Fever or chills
- Sore throat
- New onset or worsening fatigue
- Loss of taste or smell
- New onset or worsening cough
- Headache
- Loss of appetite
- Runny nose
- Muscle aches
- Nausea or diarrhea
- Shortness of breath
*If you are having difficulty breathing or experiencing other severe symptoms, call 911 immediately. Advise them of your symptoms and travel history.