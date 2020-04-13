MHC to introduce home testing for COVID-19

MHC in partnership with Manitoulin-Sudbury Paramedic Services, are now providing COVID-19 testing in the home setting by the COVID-19 Paramedic Response Team for Manitoulin Island residents who are unable to travel to one of the two assessment centers. The process for booking a swab through the paramedicine visit is the same as the assessment centers. Home visits are by appointment only.

Individuals must call MHC (Mindemoya 705-377-5311, Little Current 705-368-2300) and follow the telephone prompts to the COVID-19 Assessment Line where a nurse will speak with them. The Assessment Line will answer calls between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm daily (seven days a week). The COVID-19 Paramedic Response Team performs home testing Monday to Friday and the COVID-19 Assessment Centers are open Monday through Friday from 1pm to 5pm.

MHC will be testing more people for COVID-19 in the coming weeks. Patients with ANY of the following symptoms must call the MHC Assessment line:

Fever or chills

Sore throat

New onset or worsening fatigue

Loss of taste or smell

New onset or worsening cough

Headache

Loss of appetite

Runny nose

Muscle aches

Nausea or diarrhea

Shortness of breath

*If you are having difficulty breathing or experiencing other severe symptoms, call 911 immediately. Advise them of your symptoms and travel history.