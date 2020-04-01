MHC releases new info re; lab hours and bringing food/beverages to the hospital

Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC) continues to operate the COVID-19 Assessment Centres at both sites of the hospital. Little Current site assessment centre is located in the parking lot of the emergency department and Mindemoya site, in a building adjacent to the emergency department.

The centre’s purpose is to assess and, only where appropriate, swab people who may be infected with COVID-19 with a goal of minimizing the significant number of patients presenting themselves to primary care or the Emergency Department at MHC. The COVID-19 Assessment Centre is by appointment only.

For safety reasons, “walk-in” appointments are strictly prohibited. Not everyone who attends the clinic will be swabbed. Individuals meeting the criteria must call MHC (Mindemoya 705-377-5311, Little Current 705-368-2300) and follow the telephone prompts to the COVID-19 Assessment Line. The Assessment Line will answer calls between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm daily (seven days a week).

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre’s are open Monday through Friday from 1 pm to 5 pm. In order to limit traffic in the hospitals, MHC is asking the public to call ahead to book laboratory appointments. Please call each site directly to book your appointment. For patients booking in Little Current call extension 2443 and for patients booking in Mindemoya call extension 1250.

We appreciate all of the support and encouragement that we have been receiving from the community. Please note, we can no longer accept food or beverages due to infection control precautions. The MHC Team thanks you for your understanding.