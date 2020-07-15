MHC Mindemoya Auxiliary News

This past year has been a busy one for the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary.

On June 29, 2019 we had our first bake sale on Homecoming Weekend in Mindemoya. We realized $403. We learned that we needed better exposure.

We sold raffle tickets and books at Providence Bay Market, Island summer markets and Providence Bay Fair. We managed to sell all but 15 books of tickets. We made $2,636.05 on our raffle. Also, Jan McQuay’s group of potters donated bowls to be sold at the market. We made $1,318 from these bowl sales.

The Annual Tour de Meldrum was a great success and this year $10,282.50 was donated to the hospital auxiliary.

In November we gave an afghan, donated by Marion Mason to the hospice suite.

Our fall luncheon bazaar and bake sale netted $3,562.50

Merdick McFarlane has made a CD called Songs of Manitoulin. A portion of his profits will go to the auxiliary. CDs are available across the Island.

In December we gave six bursaries of $500 each to Manitoulin Secondary School students continuing education in the health care field.

We closed out our Nevada account as we are no longer selling break-apart tickets. The $1,607.85 was put towards a Barb Edwards stained glass piece called ‘Sunrise’ to be placed at the end of the hall near the hospice suite.

The first baby of the year was born on January 4 to Rachel Trudeau and Michael Jr Eshkawkogan. They were gifted with a baby quilt and a bib.

We donated $25,322.11 towards the capital list from MHC. This was for a chemotherapy infusion chair, a medication cart and a synergy air elite mattress.

We do have expenses as well. It costs $3,254.37 each year for cable and headsets for the televisions.

We have a showcase in the lobby of the hospital. Last year we made $264.70 in sales.

We also continue to supply patient care bags and tray covers for special occasions.

A considerable donation was made to the Mindemoya Hospital expansion. We are excited to see the start of this project.

Then came COVID-19.

Our spring conference in New Liskeard was cancelled. Our spring luncheon, bazaar and bake sale was cancelled. Our monthly meetings were cancelled.

We have a new raffle planned and tickets are printed, but we will have to be inventive in promoting this venture. First prize is a queen-size quilt donated by the Island Quilters; second prize is a queen-size afghan, ‘A Bouquet of Daffodils,’ donated by Colleen Grier in memory of Adam MacDonald; and third prize is a lap afghan donated by Aggie Cuthbertson.

After a call from the Family Health Team in Mindemoya, the auxiliary and friends started making cloth masks. We made just over 600, with 400 going to the hospital and the rest to various locals and organizations such as Community Living, Family Health Team and the Central Manitoulin municipality. Many, many people volunteered to help with this project from donating material and elastic to actually sewing many masks. If you would like to help in the future. I can provide fabric and elastic. Contact me at judymackenzie@eastlink.ca

Our meetings are usually the third Wednesday of the month at 7 pm in the hospital boardroom. New members are always welcome. We will advertise when we can start meeting in person again.