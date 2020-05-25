MHC is encouraging residents of Manitoulin to get tested for COVID-19 if they show even mild symptoms

The criteria for COVID-19 testing has increased and Manitoulin Health Centre is encouraging residents of the Manitoulin District to be tested. Effective immediately, testing is available for the following individuals:

All people with at least one symptom of COVID, even mild symptoms. Fever or chills Shortness of Breath

Sore throat

New onset or worsening cough

Difficulty swallowing

Loss of taste or sense of smell

Runny nose or nasal congestion (not due to seasonal allergies)

Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or abdominal pain.

Muscle aches, unexplained fatigue, malaise (general feeling of discomfort, weakness, or illness that has recently developed)

Headache

Croup or “barking” cough

Pink eye

People who are concerned that they have been exposed to COVID-19

People who are at risk of exposure to COVID-19 through their employment, including those working in an essential service (e.g., health care workers, police services, grocery store employees, etc.)

Discuss any changes in health of a child or infant with your primary care provider or seek assessment at the emergency department.

Individuals may call their primary care provider or call MHC between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm daily (seven days a week) (Mindemoya 705-377-5311, Little Current 705-368-2300) and follow the telephone prompts to the COVID-19 Assessment Line where a nurse will speak with them and book them into the next available appointment. Individuals will also be given the option to receive testing in their home by the COVID-19 Paramedic Response Team. The COVID-19 Assessment Centers and Paramedic Response Team provide testing Monday to Friday. Patients can access online test results through a secure online portal https://covid-19.ontario.ca/.

MHC is asking all members of the public that attend the hospital to wear a non-medical mask (for example, a homemade cloth mask or face covering) as an added step to protect others. People are being encouraged to bring face coverings from home in order to not deplete the hospitals supply of PPE. Please visit the Public Health Sudbury & Districts for instructions on how to safely use a non-medical mask https://www.phsd.ca/health-topics-programs/diseases-infections/coronavirus/guidance-for-wearing-non-medical-masks