MHC creates COVID-19 assessment centres at both hospital sites

Important information for the Manitoulin Community on COVID-19

As of March 20th, Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC) is operating COVID-19 Assessment Centre’s at both sites of the hospital. Little Current site assessment centre is located in the parking lot of the emergency department and Mindemoya site, in a building adjacent to the emergency department.

The centre’s purpose is to assess and, only where appropriate, swab people who may be infected with COVID-19 with a goal of minimizing the significant number of patients presenting themselves to primary care or the Emergency Department at MHC. The COVID-19 Assessment Centre is by appointment only. For safety reasons, “walk in” appointments are strictly prohibited. Not everyone who attends the clinic will be swabbed.

Individuals meeting the criteria below must call MHC (Mindemoya 705-377-5311, Little Current 705-368-2300) and follow the telephone prompts to the COVID-19 Assessment Line. The Assessment Line will answer calls between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm daily (seven days a week). The COVID-19 Assessment Centre’s are open Monday through Friday from 1pm to 5pm.

Individuals with general questions must not call MHC. Instead, please visit Public Health Sudbury & Districts website.

Individuals must meet the following criteria for an Assessment Centre appointment:

Symptoms:

Fever (over 38 degrees Celsius) and/or cough (new or worsening)

AND

Exposure History within the last 14 days prior to the onset of symptoms: Travel outside of Canada Had close interactions with a confirmed or probable case of COVID-19 Had close interactions with someone who has symptoms of COVID-19 who recently travelled outside of Canada



There are two steps to be followed to receive an appointment at the COVID-19 Assessment Centre:

Patients need to complete an assessment by telephone and will be triaged by a nurse from MHC

Patients triaged by the MHC nurse will be given an appointment to the COVID-19 Assessment Centre as required.

MHC wants to thank the public in advance for their cooperation.