MHC Auxiliary News

The November meeting was well attended. The focus was on upcoming events and regular representative reports.

The “bakeless” bake sale is on until December 8. Make sure you participate to support the Auxiliary in all its efforts to enhance patient services at the hospital here in Little Current. You should have received a flyer in the mail. Briefly, you purchase an amount of cookies, pies or cupcakes, fill in the message on the sheet and drop it off with your payment at the front desk (formerly admitting), the tuck cart room or Doug’s Barber Shop. Be sure to include your mailing address on the sheet to receive an income tax receipt for any purchase of $20 or more.

Two students of MSS who anticipate a career in medicine will be awarded a scholarship of $500 each. This is an ongoing project for the Auxiliary to encourage interest in the field of medicine.

The Memory Tree will be up soon. Ornaments are on sale at the Tuck Cart room for $5. On purchase, fill in a card ‘In Memory’ or ‘Auxiliary Supporter.’ These cards are hung on the Memory Tree for decorations. Thanks, Dave for setting up the tree and looking after the ornaments.

The annual Christmas dinner will be on Tuesday, December 10 at 6 pm at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. All members are invited. Sincere thanks to Father George for his generosity in offering the venue. It’s a pot luck dinner so bring your favourite dish. Also, bring along a gift or re-gift. Your gift (re-gift) could be something your auntie Penelope gave you that you never use! It’ll be a lot of fun as Carole Labelle is in charge of the shenanigans. Call Marilee (369-2547) to reserve or just show up! There’s always room for one more!

Looking forward to spring, Sue Lafreniere has once again agreed to organize the “best dinner in town,” the casserole dinner. Details will be available after the January meeting.

Some reports were given by representatives. Marilee Hore gave the financial statements, Barbara Lawrence gave the In Memoriam Report, Leona Sylvester the Membership report and Laila Kiviaho the Book Sales report. The Membership report shows a decline in membership. It takes members to continue to function to enhance patient services. Call Leona Sylvester (368-1709) or stop by the tuck cart Monday to Friday from 11 am to 1 pm to join.

Book sales at the NEMI Farmers’ Market were up this year. Thanks to the many regular customers and summer visitors who made it work. Please note that the donation of paperback books in good condition are preferred. Check the showcase for a great selection of current novelists like Patterson and Nesbo. Books in the Showcase are in mint condition. The Auxiliary also provides a selection of “please take me home” books on the Tuck Cart.

The next Auxiliary News will be after the January 14 meeting. On behalf of all members, Merry Christmas!

Be Happy, be healthy,

Never mind being wealthy,

Just be happy.

From the Auxiliary Happy Gang!