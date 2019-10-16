MHC Auxiliary News

Manitoulin Health Centre Auxiliary’s recent meeting was Tuesday, October 8. In the absence of President Dawn Orr and Vice President Sandra Pope being committed to other meetings, Dave Sylvester chaired the meeting.

Laila Kiviaho was unable to attend as well so Dave is also your scribe this month for our monthly newsletter.

Those that enjoy volunteering usually lend their hand to a few worthy causes. Ken Ferguson is no stranger to volunteering and community service and also attended our meeting. He was representing the farmers’ market on this occasion. Manitoulin Hospital Auxiliary has been a member of the farmers’ market for years and volunteers are often set up there to sell tickets and, most recently, books. We were brought up to date on the market’s summer season. It was a cold wet spring and most recently a number of wet weekends that reduced the number of venders and clients. Laila had considered giving up on future book sales at the market but has since reconsidered and will have another try at it under a different format. Stay tuned. Ken is also a long time member of the auxiliary, lending his hand when called on. We currently have him volunteering one day a week at our tuck shop selling break open tickets, cold drinks and snacks. Thanks, Ken for all of you volunteerism.

We are in the middle of preparing for our second annual no bake bake sale. This event was a great success last fall thanks to the efforts of Karl Cheung chair of the event. Unfortunately, we are going to lose Karl to Ottawa. He has accepted a position with the Ottawa Civic Hospital. Good luck to you in Ottawa, Karl, we enjoyed the time you spent with us. Thank you for your friendship and service to the auxiliary. Carole Labelle has agreed to chair the event this year with the help of her auxiliary friends.

Our Memory Tree will be up again for the Christmas season near the hospital register office. Christmas ornaments will again be available at our tuck shop along with memory cards for family members or friends, which will be placed on the Memory Tree.

Come spring we will have the annual casserole dinner that the community looks forward to after a long cold winter. An opportunity to socialize with old friends. Sue Lafreniere chairs this event each year and with her auxiliary friends does a fabulous job.

We have been invited by the Rainbow Country Cruisers Car Club to partner with them on their auction that is a part of the annual rally. We have an opportunity to approach merchants that differ from those that continue to support the Rainbow Cruisers each year. It is thought that with our participation it may attract additional community members to the auction and offer an assortment of items difference to the usual. The Rainbow Cruisers have been very generous toward our Auxiliary and have made this opportunity available for future financial assistance. We appreciate their offer to partner with them next August and we hope that we can continue to be a part of this annual event.

We remind you that our tuck shop is open Monday to Friday from 11 am to 1 pm for the purchase of HELPP Lottery break open tickets, books, cold pop and treats.

We are always looking for new members to help us in our work. Drop into our Tuck Shop and become a member for $2. There are a number of ways you can contribute your time and talents. We also have a lot of fun. Members wishing to pay their dues, please place your toonie in an envelope and leave it at the tuck shop or registry for Leona Sylvester.

We wish to thank the Island community members for your generous donations to our Memorial Fund. Your contribution assists us in helping our hospital provide equipment needs and to enhance patient services.