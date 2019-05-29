MHC Auxiliary News

The May meeting was called to order by Vice President Sandra Pope. Best wishes were expressed to Dawn Orr for a speedy recovery. After the Auxiliary Prayer, the chair introduced Junior Chisholm who attended to receive the Memorial Honour Roll Certificate. It was presented to honour his daughter, Ruth Mohammed, who has passed away. Ruth was an integral part of the Auxiliary who served for many years, holding many executive positions including the presidency. She will be fondly remembered for her work and attendance at numerous auxiliary functions. Mr. Chisholm thanked the auxiliary for nominating Ruth for this honour.

The meeting proceeded with regular reports. All activities continue and representatives are kept busy.

The Spring Conference was held at Laurentian Lodge in Elliot Lake on May 3 to May 5. Eight members attended. Guest speakers included Sister Sarah Quackenbush (how volunteers make a difference in health care delivery in Northern Ontario) and Gerry Lougheed. Workshops were conducted as well. They included Marie Murphy-Foran (One Client-One Care Plan), Dr. Marlene Spruyt (Prescription for a Healthy Community), Robert Porter (Indigenous Perspective on Health Care) and Robert Dodd (Survival in Northern Ontario).

Much discussion was generated by the folding of HAAO (provincial body) and deciding whether to continue an association with auxiliaries in Northeastern Ontario. A new group would have to be formed. The discussion will continue over the next months as a consensus is required to make the group viable.

The June dinner will be held at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church on June 11 at 6 pm. All members are invited to attend. Bring a friend and have them join as well! Bring your favourite dish. Call Marilee Hore at 705-368-2547 to save a spot.

The very popular “Bid-War Silent Auction” will once again be co-ordinated by Carole Labelle. You don’t want to miss it!

Don’t forget that a book sale is on every Saturday from 9 am to 12 pm at the NEMI Farmers’ Market. Donations are appreciated but some restrictions apply. Paperback books in good condition are preferred but hard cover by popular authors or classics are accepted.

The next regular meeting is on Tuesday, September 10 at 7 pm in the Board Room at the Manitoulin Health Centre.

Best wishes for a safe, active, healthy, happy summer!