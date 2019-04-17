MHC Auxiliary News

Volunteer Week, a great time to meet and have special guests. We had a full house. The guests, Lynn Foster (president and chief executive officer) and Paula Fields (vice-president of clinical services and chief nursing officer) were welcomed by MHC Auxiliary President Dawn Orr. A certificate was presented to Dawn Orr for the auxiliary members to show the appreciation of the Board of Directors in acknowledging the vital role the auxiliary plays in continuing efforts to enhance patient services. Lynn Foster spoke about the importance and impact volunteers have in service to others by their generosity and gentleness. The theme of this year’s Volunteer Week is The Volunteer Factor—Lifting Communities. This is a theme lived up to by volunteers in our community and here at the Manitoulin Health Centre. The appreciation of the board was further emphasized by refreshments, a fruit platter and sumptuous muffins all served throughout the meeting by Lynn and Paula. Thanks, ladies for a super job serving the yummies.

The April meeting is the regular meeting followed by the annual general meeting. After minutes and other items relating to the minutes were discussed, we heard the treasurer’s report followed by reports from membership and tuck cart\showcase. Other representatives chose to give their reports to the annual meeting.

Thanks to all who helped make the casserole dinner, “the best dinner in town.” That includes all who donated a wonderful variety of casseroles and cakes and to the local businesses who donated items. Thanks to GG’s Foodland, Orr’s Valu-Mart, Anchor Inn and Three Cows and a Cone for providing the extras.

- Advertisement -

Sue Lafreniere, co-ordinator, does a super job organizing this event. There was a full house of diners! One difficulty we have is that people procrastinate and leave ticket buying till the last minute. We don’t want anyone coming to the door and not having a seat so please get your tickets early!

Fundraising over the summer was deferred to the May meeting. Members were asked to bring their ideas. If you have a suggestion that can help us, call Dawn at 705-368-2608.

Since the dissolution of the HAAO (Hospital Auxiliaries Association of Ontario), the 14 Northeastern Region auxiliaries decided to continue to hold a Spring Conference this year. It will be on May 3, 4 and 5 at Laurentian Lodge in Elliot Lake. Ten delegates are going from our auxiliary.

A Volunteer Appreciation certificate is presented by Paula Fields and Lynn Foster to President Dawn Orr for the Manitoulin Health Centre Auxiliary, Little Current site.

The annual general meeting had two main parts: some annual reports from executive and activity representatives and the election of officers. In addition to the reports given to the regular meeting, our Board representative, Dave Sylvester, gave his annual report. The highlights were the retirement of Derek Graham, the appointment of Lynn Foster (president and chief executive officer) and Paula Fields (vice-president of clinical services and chief nursing officer) and the appointment of Tim Vine as chief financial officer. The main focus of the board remains ‘patients first.’

Carole Labelle chaired the nominating committee and presided over the elections. Our president is Dawn Orr; vice-president is Sandra Pope; treasurer is Marilee Hore and secretary is Sue Lafreniere. Not all representatives were appointed so a full list will be in next month’s newsletter.

The next regular meeting is on May 14 at 7 pm in the board room. Join us! Become a volunteer!

The volunteer factor celebrates and recognizes the impact of volunteers and how they lift our communities. We do it here. Have you thanked a volunteer today?