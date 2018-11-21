MHC Auxiliary News

We have had another successful luncheon, bazaar and bake sale. A big thank you goes out to each and every one of the 28 people who worked on November 3.

The raffle winners were as follows: First prize (queen-sized quilt donated by Current Quilt and Stitchery Guild, Providence Bay Seniors and Twilight Club) was won by Gwen Gemmell; second prize (twin-size quilt donated by Ron Golden) was won by Joan Prior; third prize (fire ring, two hot dog forks, pie maker, donated by Mindemoya Home Hardware) was won by Bill Case. Congratulations to all the winners and thank you for your support.

Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary sent four delegates to the HAAO Convention in Toronto on November 9–11. Annette Murphy was a first-time attendee, while Leila Thureson received her Provincial Life Membership. It was a bittersweet meeting as it marked the folding of the provincial association. Increased costs and lower membership numbers contributed to this decision. Many regions have decided to continue with spring conferences to encourage education and share ideas.

Our meetings are held on the third Wednesday of the month in the Mindemoya Hospital Board Room. The meetings are at 7 pm and everyone is welcome.