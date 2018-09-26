MHC Auxiliary News

The first regular meeting of 2018-19 was held on Tuesday, September 10 in the board room. Vice-president Dawn Orr presided in the absence of the President Elaine Moore. Our thoughts and prayers are with our president in her illness.

Welcome to the new CEO, Lyn Foster. We anticipate a continued positive relationship. Congratulations to Derek Graham on his retirement. We sincerely wish him all the best after 40 years of service in the health field.

A sincere thank you to the Rainbow Cruisers for their generous donation of $3,105.75. It will be put to good use for patient services.

The business of the meeting was centered on representative reports and upcoming events.

Reports given indicate that growth is consistent in all areas.

Anne Slaght and Barbara Lawrence have adjusted well to being the new Tuck Cart\Showcase representatives. They are keeping the cart supplied and the showcase decorated. All books and magazines on the tuck cart are free to anyone to take home.

The coin box project is a great boost to our fundraising activities. Representative Dave Sylvester mentioned that coin boxes are placed at the Anchor, 3 Cows and a Cone, Hilltop Shell, Green Acres, K&T Variety and now at Manitoulin Brewing Co. He pointed out that $8,900 has been raised over the years and that ($900) was raised this summer. Kudos to 3 Cows and a Cone whose coin boxes brought in close to $700 this summer. Thanks to Dave Sylvester for his dedication and organization of this project and to the businesses and patrons for making it successful. Make sure that when you visit one of the participating businesses that you participate by dropping in some coins.

Book sales have been successful as well. So far, over $1,000 has been raised. It’s time now to stock up for fall\winter reading. There are only two Saturdays left. At this time, only current pocket books will be accepted unless you have already made arrangements.

All of our fundraisers are successful because you participate! Thank you and keep it up!

The cash raffle is on October 6 at the Harvest Sale at the Farmers’ Market. For $5, you can win $1,000, $500 or $100 (x3). Tickets are available from members, at the tuck\cart or from Dave Sylvester (368-1709).

The Harvest Sale will be held at the Pavilion by the Farmers’ Market on Saturday, October 6 from 9 am to noon. Donations are welcomed. If you have fresh fruit, vegetables, preserves, bread, pastry, cakes or handwork, please bring them down around 8:30 on Saturday morning. Your generosity makes for a successful fundraiser.

You will have noticed that the Tuck Cart\HELPP Lottery has not been open every day for awhile. Because our base of volunteers who are willing to give their time once a week is diminished, we can’t be open if a member is ill or has an obligation at the same time. With no replacements available we have no choice.

It should be a concern to all who are observing that not only the Auxiliary but other groups are cutting back their activities or simply closing down because no volunteers are stepping up. Thank you to our faithful patrons who miss our services. Meanwhile, we’ll keep on keeping on as best we can.

The next meeting is on Tuesday, October 9 at 7 pm in the board room. New members are welcome. Membership is $2 a year. It’s time to step up!