MELVENA FLORENCE SUTTON

December 10, 1942 – August 22, 2019

In Loving Memory of Melvena Florence Sutton December 10, 1942 to August 22, 2019. Melvena passed away peacefully at home on August 22, 2019 with dear family by her side. Born to Dominic Bell and Genevieve Pitawanakwat-Bell in Sheshegwaning on December 10, 1942. Predeceased by her husband Samuel Clarke Sutton. Adoring mother of Mark (partner Tammy), Heather (partner Elvis), Jennifer (husband Paul Buchinger) and Malcolm (wife Ashley). Cherished grandmother of Steven, Wusto, Wiidaaseh, Michael, Nathan and Jordan. Loving great-grandmother of

Kyle, Aiden, Ohitika and Liam. Beloved sister of Dorothy, Elaine (predeceased), Harvey (predeceased), Vera, Leland, Fred, Wilma and John. Fondly remembered and greatly missed by Samuel Sutton’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and the Sheguiandah Community.

Melvena was a loving and caring person who was friendly to everyone she encountered. She was good hearted and angelic in many ways. Melvena loved gospel music and she sang in many choirs and played the piano. Melvena was a dedicated Mama Bird to all of her children whether they were hers or not. She was an avid Bingo player and was very involved in Sheguiandah community events. Melvena was a registered practical nurse who cared for many patients in hospitals and residents in nursing homes. Family and friends gathered at the Sheguiandah Community Centre for visitation on Saturday, August 24, 2019 started at 5 pm, funeral Mass on August 26, 2019 at 11am. Burial in the Sheguiandah First Nation Cemetery.