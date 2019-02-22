Meldrum Bay hosts annual Winter Fun Day celebrations

The Recorder

MELDRUM BAY—There was a great crowd of participants on hand as the Meldrum Bay community gathered for the annual Winter Fun Day activities this past Sunday at the community hall.

As indicated in the posters organizers had displayed around Western Manitoulin, the event surely must have helped those who took part beat the winter blues.

The day’s events started at noon with a delicious, hearty lunch of stew and chili and an incredible amount of tasty homemade desserts.

A euchre tournament was held in the afternoon, with 14 teams taking part. Taking first place was the team of Bonnie and Dan Henry with 81 points, with second place going to Sylvia and Larry Pfeifer with 77 points. In third place was the Donna-Kay McDonald and Joyce McDonald Robinson team with 72 points.

A 50/50 draw was held with the winners including Myra Duncanson, Dan Henry, Dorothy Antoine, Rose Van Every and Dale Van Every.

There were several prizes drawn for, with winners including Larry Pfeifer, Dan Henry, Elaine McDonald, Karen Noble, Iris Bingham and Sara-Lyn Arnot.

There was also a poker hand event with the Lee McDonald taking first prize, second going to Doug McDonald and Mike Purcell in third place.

The event was put on by the Dawson Citizens Improvement Association.