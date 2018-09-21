Meeting set to discuss long term financial viability of Manor

MANITOULIN—The Manitoulin Centennial Manor Board is sending out invitations to all Island municipalities to meet with them after concerns were raised with the long term financial viability of the Manor.

“We are sending out an invitation to all municipalities (represented on the Manor board) who are interested in coming to a meeting to discuss the concerns,” said Paul Moffatt, Manor board chair after a board meeting last week. “An invitation is being sent out to the municipalities to have a representative attend the meeting with the board of management (made up of municipal representatives) on September 27 at 7 pm to discuss their concerns (with the long-time viability of the Manor and its aging infrastructure),” he told the Recorder.

The call for a meeting to discuss the long-term viability of the Manitoulin Centennial Manor and its aging infrastructure has been in the works for a few months by several Western Manitoulin and Cockburn Island municipalities.

With an urgent replacement needed for the Manor’s 50-year-old heating and cooling system, a one-time bill went out to all Island municipalities to cover the cost of the $75,000 replacement, over and above the municipalities budgeted amounts for support of the municipally-owned long-term care facility. This had some municipalities questioning the Manor’s long-term viability and wondering what other unbudgeted-for surprises might be in store for their councils.

Mr. Moffatt also told the Recorder that an engineering structural audit of the Manor is “partially completed at this time.”