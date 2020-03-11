M’Chigeeng resident can dream to the max with a $1 million lotto maxmillions win

Toronto, ON – Howard Debassige of M’Chigeeng can realize his dreams after winning a $1 million MAXMILLIONS prize in the February 25, 2020 LOTTO MAX draw.

Howard, a 57-year old chef, discovered his win by using a Ticket Checker at a pharmacy. “I was very shocked,” he shared, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his cheque.

Howard plans to travel, pay bills, and save the remainder of his win.

“It feels good to win the lottery,” he concluded.

LOTTO MAX players in Ontario have won over $5.2 billion since 2009, including 68 jackpot wins and 595 MAXMILLIONS prizes, right across the province. LOTTO MAX is $5 per play and draws take place on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The winning ticket was purchased at Barb’s Kiosk on Centre Street in Espanola.

