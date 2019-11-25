M’Chigeeng man charged with weapon offences

On November 19, members of the UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service with the assistance of Manitoulin/Espanola OPP officers were dispatched to a weapons call at a residence on Cross Hill Road on M’Chigeeng First Nation. The UCCM Police received a complaint of an intoxicated man discharging a firearm outside a residence in a dangerous manner. As a result, officers from both services attended and arrested a 25-year-old of M’Chigeeng First Nation. The accused has been charged with the following offenses: two counts of fail to comply with undertaking, careless use of firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, discharge firearm with intent and uttering threats, cause death or bodily harm.

On November 20 the accused was released from custody on a recognizance of bail with conditions.

The UCCM Anishnaabe Police service is also reaching out to the public to identify the driver of a pickup truck who may have witnessed the incident. The vehicle in question would have been travelling on Crosshill Road on the November 2019 between 5:45 and 6:15 pm. If you have any information regarding this incident please call the UCCM Police service at 705-377-7135 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 222-TIPS (8477).