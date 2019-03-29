M’Chigeeng Freshmart grocery store will have soft launch on April 4

M’CHIGEENG—The new M’Chigeeng First Nation-owned Freshmart grocery store is slated to open April 4.

“We will be open for business on April 4 with a soft opening,” said Steven Debassige, manager of the store. He said the grand opening for the store will take place in June.

“What we are trying to do is provide a one-stop shopping experience, providing everything a customer may need,” said Mr. Debassige.

He explained the new grocery store is over 6,400 square foot in size. Produce prizes will be very competitive, he said, noting that the Freshmart is owned under Loblaws, and along with Loblaw-supplied food the store will feature President’s Choice and No Name products.

“There will be a deli and bakery department, and as well there will be fresh produce, fresh meat and seafood,” said Mr. Debassige. “There will be a dairy section, regular grocery and freezer foods, and a houseware section in the store to include such things as cleaners etc. and a section for party supplies where customers can pick up what they need for, say, a birthday party.”

The grocery store building is located next to UCCM Castle Building Material Supply on Highway 551.

“The grocery store is First Nation-owned,” stated Mr. Debassige. As for the possibility of a pharmacy opening up in the store, “the only thing I can say is that a pharmacy is in the plans for the future; if and when one opens it will be a separate business.”

There is lots of parking on the grocery store site location. “We are creating over 20 employee positions, and this could increase in the summer. We are under First Nation management, and the bulk of staff, 90 percent or more are from M’Chigeeng.”