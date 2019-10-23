McDougall Energy, Esso Community Program donate to Wiiky Food Bank

WIIKWEMKOONG – McDougall Energy and Imperial’s Esso Community Program announced a $10,000 donation to the Wikwemikong Food Bank last week. The announcement took place at the Wikwemikong Prevention Services Centre with a ceremonial cheque presentation.

The Food Bank is part of the Prevention Services program and helps families in the community by providing supplementary food assistance in times of need.

The funds donated will support the local Christmas food hamper and gift card initiative in Wiikwemkoong and the Manitoulin Family Resources and Food Bank program in Mindemoya, with some funds kept in reserve to support the organization into 2020.

“We are so grateful for McDougall Energy supporting our community in this way,” said Barbara Peltier, Prevention Services manager for the Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory. “It will make a big difference to families here who need a little extra help over the holidays.”

The Wikwemikong Food Bank supports over 500 families each year during the holiday season.

Martin Connell, territory manager for McDougall Energy on Manitoulin Island commented, “We spend so much time in the community that it’s great to be able to lend a hand – especially for the coming holiday season.”

Mr. Connell noted that the last Island donation through McDougall Energy and Imperial’s Esso Community Program was to the Manitoulin Health Centre’s telemetry campaign. The company likes to spread its donations throughout its catchment area, he added.

Representatives from McDougall Energy, the Wikwemikong Food Bank and the Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory were on hand for the cheque presentation.