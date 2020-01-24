McDermid rink wins annual curling bonspiel

MINDEMOYA – The Dave McDermid rink won the first event championship at the Mindemoya Curling Club men’s annual curling bonspiel.

Mr. McDermid’s rink was truly a family effort and included Gord, Robert and T.J. McDermid. They defeated the Dan Marois rink of Gore Bay, which included Lyle Strain, Marc Addison and Scott McDougall.

Mark Love, master of ceremonies for the bonspiel said, “on behalf of the Mindemoya Curling Club I would like to thank all the teams for coming out to support this weekend’s event; Lynn and the kitchen crew for the fantastic meal they put together (Saturday) night and throughout the weekend and Kathy and Doug King for keeping us all watered during the weekend.” He also praised the ice-making crew for their tremendous efforts.

“I would like to thank the curling club for a great weekend,” Dave McDermid told the gathering. “It was a great weekend, and a terrific meal Saturday. Thanks for everything.”

In the second event the Mark-Love-skipped rink, which also included Reuben Allen, Greg Towns and Willis Sheppard, took first place with the runners-up being the Lew Lanktree rink. Mr. Lanktree’s rink included Todd Bailey, Dan Forest and Richard Whynott.

The third event saw the Bill McCoy rink defeat the Devin Lockeyer team in the finals. The McCoy rink included Bob Caddle, Jack White and Alex Dawson. The Devin Lockeyer rink included Al Lanktree, Andrew Argall and Barry Barnes.

There were a total of 16 rinks taking part in this weekend’s bonspiel.

It was pointed out by Mr. Love the first event sponsor was Williamson’s Up Top Sports Shop, with Rylan’s Clothing sponsoring the second event, and the third event being sponsored by Mindemoya Home Hardware.