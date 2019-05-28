May 26 to June 1 marks Paramedic Week

MANITOULIN—Paramedic Week honours the dedicated Paramedic Services personnel who make a profound difference each and every day, across our communities, and through their valuable contribution to the health, safety and wellbeing of our citizens.

This year, the Paramedic Week theme is “Celebrating Successes ” and will be held from May 26 to June 1, and Manitoulin-Sudbury District Services Board (DSB) promotes this theme.

“Beyond just the 911 emergency medical response system known so well to our citizens, we recognize the paramedic delivery of public education programs, the development and evolution of community paramedicine programs, engagement in public access defibrillation across more than 150 sites, and the dedication of our paramedics towards healthier communities,” said DSB chair Les Gamble. “The continued growth in paramedic responses to our communities is reflective of our aging population , social determinants of health and regionalized health systems. Each of these factors result in need. Paramedics respond to our most vulnerable citizens at their time of greatest need. The paramedic’s role is not conditional, rather offered on the patient’s terms, something that ensures the best outcomes possible. I want to thank each member of our service for their dedication, professionalism and commitment.”

“The work performed by paramedics is selfless and has a cumulative impact on each member of the service, and their families,” the chair continued. “We recognize the support from each family member in their role with resilience. We also acknowledge the impact this profession has on paramedics’ wellness. We remain committed to working on every level to assist with wellness.”

“We appreciate the long hours of work spent by our paramedics, something done to ensure public safety,” Mr. Gamble added. “We acknowledge your tireless dedication to your patients, and your communities , and we understand that most often this work is unsung. Paramedic Week provides us with the opportunity to show gratitude and to celebrate that dedication. Thank you for a job well done. From the Board of Directors, thank you for the continued and determined service to our communities. Keep up the great work!”