Max Chapman nominated as AMK Green Party candidate

LITTLE CURRENT – Max Chapman, a Little Current resident, will be the candidate for the Green Party in the next federal election in the riding of Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing (AMK). He was acclaimed by the party in an uncontested nomination race.

Mr. Chapman grew up in Little Current and is currently a student at Queen’s University, seeking a Bachelor of Arts degree in political studies. He has also worked for the YMCA of Northeastern Ontario’s John Island Camp as a manager and wilderness guide. His work has taken him across Northern Ontario, something which he says has given him a deep appreciation for the region.

He’s been lucky enough to see the beauty and vastness of his riding through this work, having had the chance to canoe, hike and kayak across much of it. And he has witnessed the positive effects that outdoor education and exposure to nature can have on youth, something that has shaped his approach to conservation and environmental activism. Protecting the natural world while also growing the region’s economy in a sustainable way is vital to its success, he believes.

Mr. Chapman says his campaign “will focus on the issues of tackling climate change, reconciliation with Indigenous people, electoral reform and transitioning Canada to a green economy.” He plans to “champion policies such as a national regenerative agriculture program, proportional representation and restoring protections to Canada’s inland waterways.”

While Mr. Chapman doesn’t see himself as particularly partisan, he said he also cannot stand back when he believes the prosperity of the region and its people are on the line. He said the politics and industries of the past are no longer working for everyday Canadians and it will take bold new leadership to bring about the necessary change.

Mr. Chapman says he is running for the Greens because they are constant with their commitment to phasing out fossil fuels and moving Canada onto renewables. He explained they are also the only party showing a willingness to work together on the big issues facing Canadians, instead of getting bogged down by rhetoric and partisanship. “When you have reports from the UN (United Nations) saying we have 20 years to make a change before we can’t stop the worst effects of climate change, the time for half-measures is over.”

Mr. Chapman is looking forward to hearing from people across Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing in the months leading up to the October election on issues that are important to them. He can be reached through his Facebook or Twitter accounts @MaxChapmanAMK or by calling 705-348-0658.

Mr. Chapman will be joined on the campaign trail by Liberal candidate Heather Wilson, David Williamson for the Progressive Conservative Party and incumbent Carol Hughes for the New Democratic Party.