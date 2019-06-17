MAUDIE MARIE CARADONNA

(NEE HOWARD)

February 17, 1939 – June 16, 2019

Maudie Marie Caradonna nee Howard passed away peacefully with family by her side on Sunday, June 16th 2019 at the age of 80. Life-long companion of the late Jack Caradonna. Beloved Mother of Kevin Caradonna (Gina), Paul Caradonna, and Deanna Clifford (Jeff). Proud and loving grandmother of Corbin, Matthew, Joshua, Amy and Adam. Great-grandmother of Talia. Loving daughter of the late John and Lulu (Wilkin) Howard. Survived by sisters Dorothy and Reta and brothers Len and Tom. Predeceased by sisters Eleanor, Tena, Doris, Betty, Mildred and Helen and by brothers Alf, James, Wilbert, Lawrence, and William. “Aunt Maud” and “Auntie Marie” will be lovingly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place, and a Funeral Mass will be held at St. Bernard’s Roman Catholic Church, 19 Hayward Street, Little Current, Ontario, on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11 am. Interment will follow at Elm View (Sheguiandah United Church) Cemetery. Donations to the Canadian Arthritis Society or the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated.