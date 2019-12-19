MATTHEW ALAN FLAMAND

October 18, 1993 – November 27, 2019

In Loving Memory of Matthew Alan Flamand, October 18, 1993 to November 27, 2019. Beloved son of Rachael George (Caldin) and Scott Flamand (Annette). Dear brother of Brent (predeceased), Danielle (Russell), Alexandria, Emileo, Abbie, Hannah, Katrina, Tanner and Callista. Beautiful grandson of Beatrice George (predeceased) and Lorraine and Stanley Flamand (both predeceased). Precious nephew of Darlene (Alan), Corrine (Mike), Teresa (Jim) and Adrienne (Mike). Doting uncle to Laura-Lee and Carmen. Special cousin to Nathan, Cassandra, Amanda, Dakota, Shane, Justin and Dana. Cherished godson of Verna and Wayne Osawamick. Loved by many great-aunts, great-uncles and cousins. He will be missed by best friends Zane, Thomas and Taylor. He had a fondness for huskies. We take solace in knowing that he is reunited with Lucky and Chico. Matthew was well-known for his sense of humour and quick wit, especially his famous one-liners. Aside from making people laugh, he loved sports. He enjoyed watching Toronto Raptors and Toronto Blue Jays games with his siblings and cousins. He had an encyclopedia knowledge of basketball and baseball which he enthusiastically shared. Matthew also enjoyed playing pool and cards, especially pokeno and 31, which were played at many family functions. Visitation was at Jackson & Barnard Funeral Home 233 Larch Street, Sudbury on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 2 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm. Wake service was at St. Ignatius (Buzwah) Church in Wiikwemkoong Thursday, December 5, 2019 starting at noon. Funeral Mass was at Holy Cross Mission Church (Wiikwemkoong) on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 2 pm with burial at Kaboni Cemetary. Donations to the SPCA would be appreciated by the family.