MARYANN TRUDEAU

Maryann Trudeau of Sagamok passed away at the Espanola Regional Hospital on March 21, 2020 at the age of 66. Dear daughter of the late Arthur and Julia (nee Toulouse ) Jones. Beloved wife of Joseph Trudeau. Loving mother of Crystal Toulouse (Gary), Miles Trudeau (Anita) and Joey Trudeau (Roberta), all of Sagamok. Cherished grandmother of Kelly (Derek), Lyle, Dillon (Bethany), Kyle, Cole, Julian, Tanner, Draiden, Rylee and Reyna. Great-grandmother of Miley, Brayson, Pheonix and Nimki. Dear sister of Pauline (Frank) and Roger (Cherryl) all of Sagamok, and the late Dorothy, Bernard, Norman, Viola, Bill, Charles, Jessie, Leonard and Bernadette. Also, will be sadly missed by many friends and relatives. A limited attendance visitation started on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the New Community Centre, Sagamok at 10 am. Funeral Service in the New Community Centre on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 11 am again with a limited amount of people due to the world wide circumstances. Interment to follow in the New Sagamok Cemetery. The family will also be planning a memorial service celebrating Mayannn’s life at a later date. Arrangements by Bourcier Funeral Home Ltd, Espanola.